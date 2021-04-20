New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Black Series Figures Revealed

Hasbro has announced via StarWars.com that they are to release four new Black Series figurines. These figures are from the very popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show.

The four figures are of Obi Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, ARC Trooper Echo and Clone Pilot Hawk. The coolest thing about the figures is that they will be released using retro style toy packaging.

The original figures were based on the animation, but Hasbro has now updated the face sculpts to make them appear more realistic. This means they should resemble actors Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Temuera Morrison.

It's also worth mentioning these figures are of the 6 inch scale so they're much bigger than the original 3.75 inch scale toys that were released several years ago. The figures are Target exclusives coming this Summer for $24.99.

You can read the press release details for the figures posted down below.

