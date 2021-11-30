Malakili Getting Added To Rancor Black Series Figure Set

It has been worth mentioning that the campaign for the Black Series Rancor toy has not been going smoothly as of late.

The set had over 5000 backers, but the number dropped over a week ago because of the weak tier goals.

In order to try and increase the backer numbers, Hasbro has announced it will be adding a new Malakili Black Series figure. Malakili will only be included in the set if more than 9000 backers join the $350 campaign.

He will only be included in the set if 9000 backers back the set by December 6th, 2021. As of right now, there are only 4,883 backers at the moment.

You can read the full Facebook announcement below from the official Hasbro Pulse page.

"We really appreciate all the feedback we’ve received in an effort to make the HasLab Rancor the best possible dream product. With that, we realize we can't leave the most dangerous creature, the rancor, roaming the galaxy without its keeper. We will be adding a fully newly-tooled Star Wars: The Black Series Malakili figure to the base offering, funding at 9K units. Uncarded and ready for action, Malakili comes with his unique gaffi stick inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This figure is in active development, and we will share renders as part of our backer updates if the project successfully moves into production. This final additional figure can ONLY be added if we hit our target threshold of 9K backers before the campaign deadline (December 6, 2021). Thank you for your help in shaping this product in real time! The fate of the HasLab Rancor project is in your hands! We hope to bring both the rancor and Malakili to our passionate fans - visit HasbroPulse.com for more details.

The reason the toy isn't doing so well is because of the insane $350 price tag. The figure is not even electronic so some people have opted not to go through with their orders.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars Hasbro Rancor Black Series Is Unlikely To Be Backed (more); Star Wars The Black Series Rancor Toy Revealed (more); Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Star Wars Black Series Toys (more); New TVC and Black Series The Clone Wars Figures Announced By Hasbro (more).

And here are some more related articles: Six New Star Wars The Black Series Figures Revealed (more); New Star Wars: The Black Series Toys Revealed (more); New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Black Series Figures Revealed (more).

A few more: New Star Wars The Black Series Toys Revealed By Hasbro (more); New Expanded Universe Star Wars Black Series Toys Revealed (more).