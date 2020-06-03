New Spider-Man Figure Announced By Hot Toys

Hot Toys has now announced a brand new Spider-Man figurine based on his appearances in the Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 video game from 2018. This new figure is a special unlockable suit he wears in the game.

The suit in question is the MK IV look you can get in the game. You can read the full announcement details posted down below via Facebook.

Developed by Peter Parker at Parker Industries, the Spider Armor - MK IV Suit is a high-tech variation of the classic red and blue costume with a distinct glowing spider insignia. Made of metallic liquid nano-technology, the advanced armor is capable of absorbing all damages, which renders Spider-Man completely impervious to harm in the critically-acclaimed video game Marvel’s Spider-Man. Incorporated with stunning luminous reflective web pattern which appears under specialized LED lighting exposures, Hot Toys’ latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider Armor - MK IV Suit) collectible figure from the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man collection has re-created the powerful and technologically impressive Spider Armor - MK IV Suit that accentuates its visual effect with incredible details. The figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions; a highly poseable specialized body; beautifully designed red and blue Spider Armor - MK IV Suit that presents on a more metallic appearance vibrant effect; specially applied web patterns with teal colored luminous reflective effect on the suit to recreate the unique Defense Shield power, black spider emblem surrounding, eyes, and interchangeable hands; Spider-Drone; assorted spider-web effect accessories; a pair of specialized LED light units; and a dynamic figure stand for signature poses. Pre-order this new Spider-Man collectible figure! The Spider Armor - MK IV Suit will turn you into a strong contender against every foe Spidey has ever faced.

If you are a collector, you can also buy his original suit from the game that features the special white spider on the front.

As for this new toy, it should be available for you to pre-order at retail and online stores very soon.

