Classic Suit Spider-Man Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has announced a new figure for a Classic Suit of Spider-Man. This suit is the one worn by Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man.

Hot Toys has made many suits in Marvel's Spider-Man, but this is the first time the Classic Suit has been in toy from. This is a great suit to get if you like the old school design.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on Facebook. The full announcement has been posted below.

“Begin your ultimate Big Apple adventure with Peter Parker in the classic outfit from the hugely popular Marvel’s Spider-man video game! The original classic suit, with contrasting colors and bright tone, is the ultimate tribute to the wall-crawler’s comic book history. It’s simple, elegant, and gorgeous. Adding onto the strong Marvel’s Spider-Man lineup, Hot Toys team is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Classic Suit) collectible figure capturing Spidey’s look as of the start of the game, before it gets swapped out for the Advanced Suit. The figure is skillfully crafted based on the Classic Suit in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game, featuring a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions; a specialized body with enhanced articulations allowing greater poseability; expertly tailored Spidey Classic suit following a blue and red color scheme with black spider emblem on chest; interchangeable hands for iconic postures; a wide variety of detailed accessories including a newspaper, a smart phone, web effect accessories, a Scorpion tail and stinger painted in metallic green as diorama accessory, specially designed city themed backdrop, and a dynamic figure stand for the full display set up. Swing around with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Classic Suit) figure now!”

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The latter version is remastered for next-gen technology.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Final Product For Stealth Spider-Man Suit (more); Old Spider-Man Actors To Return In MCU Spider-Man 3 (more); Doctor Strange Is Coming To The New Spider-Man Movie (more); Jamie Foxx's Electro To Be In Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Hot Toys Figure Revealed From Marvel's Spider-Man Video Game (more); The Drones From Spider-Man: Far From Home Are Getting The Hot Toys Treatment (more); Spider-Man 2099 Figure Revealed By Hot Toys (more).

A few more: New Spider-Man Figure Announced By Hot Toys (more); Hot Toys Reveals Miles Morales Spider-Man Figure (more).