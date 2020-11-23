New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed

The Lego Group has now officially announced a brand new Lego set from the hit TV show called The Mandalorian. The set is number 75299 and it's called 'Trouble on Tatooine'.

The Lego set from The Mandalorian will be released worldwide on January 1st, 2021 and will be priced at $29.99 in the United States. The set comes with 276 pieces.

The minifigures include The Mandalorian with Beskar armor as well as Baby Yoda and a Tusken Raider. You also get The Mandalorian's speeder, a hut and a ballista that shoots missiles!

You can read more about the toy from the info posted on Lego.com posted down below.

Kids can recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and play out their own speeder-bike-riding, missile-shooting battle stories with this Trouble on Tatooine (75299) building toy.

Includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO® minifigures, each with weapons for role-play battles, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (the popular character affectionately known as Baby Yoda).

The speeder has a LEGO® minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in. The set also features a buildable Tusken hut hideout and spring-loaded, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider.

Great for solo building and play or for sharing the fun with friends, this awesome construction toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for creative kids aged 7 and up.

The speeder measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 1.5 in. (3 cm) wide, and this complete set combines brilliantly with other LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable playsets for creative play.

Thinking of buying this 277-piece set for a newcomer to LEGO® building? No worries. It comes with easy-to-follow illustrated instructions so they can build with confidence.

There are LEGO® Star Wars™ sets to thrill fans of all ages, whether they want to recreate famous scenes, role-play their own stories or just build and display the authentic construction models.

LEGO® components meet the highest industry standards to ensure they are consistent and compatible for a simple, strong connection every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are tested to the max to make sure they meet stringent safety standards.

