Lego Super Mario 64 Set Revealed

Lego has finally revealed a new Super Mario 64 set. The set pays homage to the N64 game that was released 25 years ago.

The set is called the Super Mario 64: Question Mark Block and it will be released worldwide on October 1st, 2021. It will cost $169.99 in the United States and it has 2064 pieces in total.

It features a microscale build of Peache's Castle, although the figures of the characters look disappointing in my opinion. They're just a bunch of colored bricks looked to resemble the characters.

You can read the full features below from Lego.com.

Pay tribute to the classic Super Mario 64™ video game in LEGO® style with this brick-built version of the ? Block (71395) for display and interactive play.

Includes 10 LEGO® Super Mario™ microfigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin and baby penguin.

The ? Block measures over 7 in. (18cm) high, wide and deep, and opens to reveal 4 detailed Super Mario 64™ levels: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble.

For interactive play, add the LEGO® Mario™ or LEGO® Luigi™ figure from the 71360/71387 Starter Courses (sold separately) and collect 10 hidden Power Stars to reveal secret reactions and more.

This collectible, 2,064-piece LEGO® building set makes a cool birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for fans of Super Mario 64™, any gaming fan and lovers of all things retro.

Step-by-step instructions are included with this set so even a LEGO® Super Mario™ fan who is a newcomer to LEGO sets can build with confidence and enjoy the process.

This LEGO® Super Mario™ set is part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits designed for adults who enjoy fun, creative, DIY projects.

LEGO® components comply with rigorous industry quality standards, meaning that they connect simply and securely for robust builds.

LEGO® building bricks and pieces are tested in almost every way imaginable to make sure that they meet demanding global safety standards.

It's advertised for the 18+ market, although I'm sure kids will love this set too.

