Lego Reveals New Wolverine X-Men Mech Set

In the last few years, Lego has been concentrating only on MCU sets as well as original Spider-Man content.

However, it looks like in 2022 we are going to get more sets based on the X-Men. As announced today, a new set will be released next year that features the character of Wolverine.

On January 1st, 2022, Lego fans can get their hands on 'Wolverine Mech Armor'. Not only does it include a mech, but also added in the set is a cool looking minifigure of Wolverine himself in his classic looking costume.

The set retails for $9.99 in the United States and will come with 141 pieces. You can read more about the features of the toy from the Lego.com details posted down below.

"When kids put the Wolverine minifigure into the cockpit of the giant Wolverine mech, they take their creative play to new heights. The Super-Hero mech has movable arms and legs and giant, elongated claws attached to its powerful hands. Marvel movie fans can recreate favorite movie scenes, have epic battles with other mechs in their collection and play out endless imaginative adventures of their own. And, when the action’s over for the day, the awesome Wolverine mech looks great on display in kids’ rooms."

Scale-up the action! – With a Wolverine mech and minifigure, LEGO® Marvel Wolverine Mech Armor (76202) is a big treat for young Super Heroes

Iconic Marvel character – Includes a Wolverine minifigure and a buildable Wolverine mech with large movable claws attached to its hands

Open-ended play – Kids put the Wolverine minifigure into the mech’s opening cockpit, then use the movable mech and its extra-long claws to battle bad guys and role-play endless Super-Hero adventures

Gift for kids – A birthday, holiday or any-day treat for Marvel fans aged 7 and up

Build, play and display – Standing over 4.5 in. (12 cm) tall, the highly posable mech inspires endless imaginative role play and, when the day’s battles are over, can be displayed in a bedroom

More mechs, more fun! – There are lots more LEGO® Marvel mechs for kids to collect, letting them create their own multi-mech battles

Quality guaranteed – LEGO® components fulfill stringent industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time

Safety assured – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they satisfy rigorous global safety standards

Other Marvel sets releasing in the new year includes another Iron Man mech, a Black Panther mech as well as an Iron Man build-a-figure set with almost 400 pieces.

