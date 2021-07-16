Lego Unveils Its Huge UCS Republic Gunship Set

The Lego Group has now revealed one of the biggest sets it will release in 2021. The new set is the Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship from the Prequels and The Clone Wars.

The Republic Gunship was selected by fan votes when it defeated the TIE Bomber and the Nebulon-B Frigate as the two other UCS options. The new Lego set is being released on August 1st, 2021.

The Republic Gunship costs $349.99 in the United States and comes with 3292 pieces. The two minifigures include a new Mace Windu as well as a Clone Trooper Commander.

You can read the features of the set below via Lego.com.

Enjoy quality time creating the first-ever Ultimate Collector Series version of a Republic Gunship (75309), just like those seen during the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

This build-and-display model is packed with authentic features including 2 pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons, super-long wings and opening sides and rear hatch.

The display stand has an information plaque and spaces for 2 included LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a lightsaber.

The Star Wars™ Republic Gunship was voted for by LEGO® fans as their top choice to become the next Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) set in an online poll. So, by popular demand, here it is!

This premium-quality set offers an immersive, rewarding building challenge and makes the best birthday or holiday gift for yourself, a devoted Star Wars™ fan or passionate LEGO® enthusiast.

Measuring over 13 in. (33 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) long and 29 in. (74 cm) wide, including the stand, this is a LEGO® Star Wars™ collectible you’ll want to photograph and share with others.

This 3,292-piece building kit comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions so even a Star Wars™ fan who is a newcomer to LEGO® sets can take on the complex build with confidence.

This LEGO® Star Wars™ set for adults is part of a collection of building kits designed for you, the discerning hobbyist, who enjoys hands-on, creative DIY projects to unwind in your spare time.

LEGO® components comply with stringent industry standards, meaning they are consistent, compatible and connect securely for robust builds.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to ensure that they satisfy rigorous global safety standards.

Will you be getting this set when it releases later this year?

