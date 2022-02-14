Lego Reveals Boba Fett's Throne Room Set

A new Lego set based on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett TV shows have now been revealed. The new set in question is called 'Boba Fett's Throne Room'.

As expected, this is Jabba the Hutt's palace which gets taken over by Bib Fortuna and Boba Fett. The set is slightly smaller than sets that were revealed in the past.

Boba Fett's Throne Room has a March 1st, 2022 release date and will retail in the United States and Europe for $99.99 and €99.99 respectively. Pre-orders are set to open on February 15th, 2022.

The set comes with 732 pieces in total. The minifigures are Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin Dancer, a Quarren, a Gamorrean guard, and a Weequay guard.

Sadly, the set does not come with a Rancor or a Rancor pit. You may have to get one from an older set if you want to recreate what happens in The Book of Boba Fett's finale.

The set is kind of expensive considering how small it is with its inflated price.

It's best if you can wait for a sale before you pick this one up. Not to mention Lego did not update the Boba Fett helmet color either.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Lego Set Revealed (more); LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date And New Trailer Revealed (more); Overwatch 2 Lego Sets Delayed Due To Activision Blizzard Controversies (more); Lego Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Set (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Reveals New Wolverine X-Men Mech Set (more); Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model (more); The Batman Lego Batmobile Revealed (more).

A few more: Lego Super Mario 64 Set Revealed (more); Lego Star Wars Halloween Special Trailer Released (more).