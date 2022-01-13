Overwatch 2 Lego Sets Delayed Due To Activision Blizzard Controversies

Actvision Blizzard has been under fire lately due to the company's toxic work environment and gender discrimination issues among other things. As a result of the company's bad work practices, Lego has delayed the Overwatch 2 sets.

Lego has mentioned in a statement to The Brick Fan that it is reevaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard. You can read the full statement posted down below.

"We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment. While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022."

The delay could be a good thing since there is no release date for the Overwatch 2 video game to begin with. The game was due to be out sometime in 2022, but it has now been delayed indefinitely.

Lego released sets for the first Overwatch game back in 2018 and the theme was popular. It will be interesting to see if the Overwatch 2 Lego sets ever get released at this rate.

