Lego Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Set

After releasing a ton of Super Mario Lego sets, the Lego Group has now revealed its first set from Sonic the Hedgehog. The set is a bit different to the Lego Ideas Sonic Mania mock that was created though.

The set is officially called "Sonic the Hedgehog™ – Green Hill Zone" and it includes a Sonic minifig as well as a brick built Dr Robotnik. The set in question will be released on January 1st, 2022 for $69.99 in the United States.

It has 1125 pieces in total as is aimed for the 18+ market. That being said, I'm sure a ton of kids will also love having this set too.

You can check out the official info and specifications below from the Lego.com website.

Recreate the Green Hill Zone in LEGO® bricks – Recapture the magic of Sonic the Hedgehog™ with this LEGO Ideas model of an all-time classic platform game level (21331)

Iconic characters – A Sonic the Hedgehog™ LEGO® minifigure, plus brick-built figures of Dr. Eggman with his buildable Eggmobile, Moto Bug with 2 face options, and Crabmeat

Authentic obstacles and details – Build a palm tree, bridge loop and lever-activated spring for Super Sonic Jumps, plus 7 rings and 2 buildable TVs with 5 screen elements and 5 sticker options

Collect Chaos Emeralds, just like in the game – Earn an emerald for every build you complete and display all 7 on the stand with Sonic

Gift idea for fans – This 1,125-piece LEGO® model makes a nostalgic birthday or holiday gift for millennial Sonic the Hedgehog™ fans who enjoy mindful activities to unwind

Display piece – The buildable Green Hill Zone measures over 7 in. (17 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep. It may be rearranged and connects easily to extra sets

Step-by-step guide – Includes a premium-quality, illustrated booklet featuring the set’s fan designer and LEGO® designers, plus illustrated instructions to ease the building experience

The LEGO® fans’ choice – This set for adults is one of many exciting LEGO Ideas sets, each created by a fan designer, voted for by thousands of LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group

High quality – Since 1958, LEGO® bricks have met strict industry quality standards to ensure secure connections and robust buildable models

Safety assured – LEGO® components are thoroughly tested to make sure that they comply with stringent global safety standards

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Reveals New Wolverine X-Men Mech Set (more); Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model (more); The Batman Lego Batmobile Revealed (more); Lego Super Mario 64 Set Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Star Wars Halloween Special Trailer Released (more); Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releasing In 2022 (more); LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special Screening On Disney+ (more).

A few more: The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge Lego Set Revealed (more); Lego Unveils Its Huge UCS Republic Gunship Set (more).