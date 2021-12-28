Lego Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Set
After releasing a ton of Super Mario Lego sets, the Lego Group has now revealed its first set from Sonic the Hedgehog. The set is a bit different to the Lego Ideas Sonic Mania mock that was created though.
The set is officially called "Sonic the Hedgehog™ – Green Hill Zone" and it includes a Sonic minifig as well as a brick built Dr Robotnik. The set in question will be released on January 1st, 2022 for $69.99 in the United States.
It has 1125 pieces in total as is aimed for the 18+ market. That being said, I'm sure a ton of kids will also love having this set too.
You can check out the official info and specifications below from the Lego.com website.
- Recreate the Green Hill Zone in LEGO® bricks – Recapture the magic of Sonic the Hedgehog™ with this LEGO Ideas model of an all-time classic platform game level (21331)
- Iconic characters – A Sonic the Hedgehog™ LEGO® minifigure, plus brick-built figures of Dr. Eggman with his buildable Eggmobile, Moto Bug with 2 face options, and Crabmeat
- Authentic obstacles and details – Build a palm tree, bridge loop and lever-activated spring for Super Sonic Jumps, plus 7 rings and 2 buildable TVs with 5 screen elements and 5 sticker options
- Collect Chaos Emeralds, just like in the game – Earn an emerald for every build you complete and display all 7 on the stand with Sonic
- Gift idea for fans – This 1,125-piece LEGO® model makes a nostalgic birthday or holiday gift for millennial Sonic the Hedgehog™ fans who enjoy mindful activities to unwind
- Display piece – The buildable Green Hill Zone measures over 7 in. (17 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep. It may be rearranged and connects easily to extra sets
- Step-by-step guide – Includes a premium-quality, illustrated booklet featuring the set’s fan designer and LEGO® designers, plus illustrated instructions to ease the building experience
- The LEGO® fans’ choice – This set for adults is one of many exciting LEGO Ideas sets, each created by a fan designer, voted for by thousands of LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group
- High quality – Since 1958, LEGO® bricks have met strict industry quality standards to ensure secure connections and robust buildable models
- Safety assured – LEGO® components are thoroughly tested to make sure that they comply with stringent global safety standards
Lego.com