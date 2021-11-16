Rocket League Update 2.08 Patch Notes (Season 5)
Season 5 is out now for Rocket League which means the new update is now available for all platforms. This takes the version number of the patch to 2.08.
Some of the new content added to this new Rocket League patch is an additional Arena Variant. Several bug fixes have also been listed as well as the known issues for the game.
You can check out the full patch notes for update 2.08 posted down below.
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Player Reporting
- The report reason list has been updated to include:
- Text Harassment
- Verbal Harassment
- Match Throwing or Griefing
- Intentionally Idle
- XP Farming
- Inappropriate Player Name
- Inappropriate Club Name
- Trade Scam
- Report players via the Main Menu
- You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List
- Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player
- The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match
- You can now select more than one report reason
- Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”
- When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player
- A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player
- To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match
BUG FIXES
- Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen
- Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal
- Fixed appearance of the grill on Painted Tygris cars when non-animated Decals are equipped
- Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Removed option to add friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends list
- Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters
- The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage
- Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer
For the known issues and other content, you can check out more info by visiting the game's official website. Rocket League is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.
Source: RocketLeague.com
