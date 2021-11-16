Season 5 is out now for Rocket League which means the new update is now available for all platforms. This takes the version number of the patch to 2.08.

Some of the new content added to this new Rocket League patch is an additional Arena Variant. Several bug fixes have also been listed as well as the known issues for the game.

You can check out the full patch notes for update 2.08 posted down below.

Rocket League Update 2.08 Patch Notes (Season 5)

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Player Reporting

The report reason list has been updated to include:

Text Harassment

Verbal Harassment

Match Throwing or Griefing

Intentionally Idle

XP Farming

Inappropriate Player Name

Inappropriate Club Name

Trade Scam

Report players via the Main Menu

You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List

Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player

The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match

You can now select more than one report reason

Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”

When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player

A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player

To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match

BUG FIXES

Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen

Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal

Fixed appearance of the grill on Painted Tygris cars when non-animated Decals are equipped

Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Removed option to add friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends list

Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters

The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage

Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer

For the known issues and other content, you can check out more info by visiting the game's official website. Rocket League is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source: RocketLeague.com

