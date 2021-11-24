Studio Wildcard previously released update 2.69 on all platforms for Ark Survival Evolved, however there were some issues with the patch for PS4 and Xbox One players. Well now a new patch has been released which is version 2.70.

Studio Wildcard posted the official patch notes via the forum pages of the game. You can read the official details posted down below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.70 Patch Notes

Current Version: v697.5 - 11/23/2021

Fixed an issue with wild dino spawns

Fixed an issue with dino/character teleportation

Current Version: v697.4 - 11/23/2021

Turkey Trial 5 begins! See below for the event details

Fixed several exploits

The servers for the PlayStation and Xbox versions were temporarily disabled. Well it looks like the servers are back online as announced on the game's official Twitter page.

"We'll be redeploying Xbox and Playstation networks shortly to address wild dino spawns and some structure loss specific to Island servers. Island servers on these networks will be rolled back to an earlier save. We'll also be re-enabling transfers. Thanks for your patience."

Ark Survival Evolved is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One formats. A sequel is currently in development that will star Vin Diesel.

