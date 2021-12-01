Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes (December 2nd)

Psyonix has now released a brand new update for its free to play video game called Rocket League today. The update should be rolling out now on all platforms.

The update was released on December 2nd, 2021 and should be available now on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S platforms.

There's not much else to say about the new patch because it's mostly just small bug fixes. You can read the full patch notes for the update posted down below.

Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Fixed Pause Menu navigation while on the post-match celebration screen

Fixed several issues with the Play Again button

Fixed a bug with LAN matches

You can also see below a list of the current known issues of the game so far.

Known Issues

The Distortion decal for Takumi takes on the secondary paint color

The SMAA anti-aliasing option does not function as intended, and players may not notice any anti-aliasing effects while it’s enabled

While viewing a Replay, the "Change Game Mode" menu cannot be navigated when using a controller

[PC] Focus on the game client is occasionally lost

[Xbox One] Flashing lights on the ball may be too intense for some players

[PC] controller may randomly disconnect during gameplay

Some Wheels (Apex, Bionic, Patriarch, and ARMR) can not be equipped on some licensed cars like the Nissan Skyline

The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem is muted when streamer safe is enabled

[PC] When a party member leaves a tournament joined by the party leader, the party leader is rank disparity locked from the recently joined tournament while the remaining party members are closely ranked.

This can be fixed if the party leader leaves the party, and reforms

[PlayStation, Xbox] May fail to reconnect to PsyNet if launching Rocket League while offline

If this occurs, reboot your game or console after online connection has been established

[PlayStation 4] While playing with a full Splitscreen team in Chaos mode, Rocket League may crash at the end of the match

[Nintendo Switch] Accounts with high density inventy inventories (3000+ items) may experience a hang in the Car Customization Body tab

Party members may not successfully join a Tournament match

Rocket League is out now on all major platforms.

Source: RocketLeague.com

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Toy From Avengers: Endgame (more); Spider-Man To Join Marvel's Avengers Video Game This Month (more); Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021 (more); Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Game Announced At E3 2021 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobile Games Announced (more).

A few more: Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).