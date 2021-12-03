Mojang has now released a brand new update for Minecraft this week. This new update should now be available on the PS4 platform.

If you are playing the PS4 version of Minecraft, the patch number is 2.35. Otherwise this is known as patch 1.18.1 (Bedrock) officially.

For those of you that play the game on different platforms, this update will be coming to you at a later date very soon.

The purpose of the new patch is to iron out some bugs that people noticed in the latest Caves & Cliffs: Part II.

You can check out the full fixes posted down below.

Minecraft Update 2.35 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash that could occur when copying a world backup in certain languages on PlayStation

Fixed a crash that could occur when chatting and playing on Realms

Decreased the amount of Diamond Ore that generates to match Java Edition

Fixed lighting bugs when removing light sources after returning to the Overworld from other dimensions (MCPE-145828)

Players no longer have problems moving after respawning or getting out of a Bed

Added a warning prompt explaining potential loss of data when setting File Storage Location to External on Android devices

Fixed various crashes and storage-related issues with Android multi-user functionality and Amazon Kids/Freetime (MCPE-106524, MCPE-107503, MCPE-37685)

Fixed simulation stopping in multiplayer sessions when other players move away from one player’s render distance (MCPE-147391)

The teleport command will no longer succeed when 'checkForBlocks' is true and the destination is obstructed

Fixed an issue that could cause a faulty purchase page for Realms when the maximum number of Realms are already owned

Optimized the Marketplace Inventory screen and improved loading of content images

Minecraft is available now on all major gaming platforms.

Source: Minecraft.net

