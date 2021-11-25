DICE has now released a new update for Battlefield 2042 on November 25th, 2021. This is the second big update to be released for the game which has had a buggy launch since its release date.

DICE notes on the official website that a third bigger update will be released next week that will fix even more bugs and issues with the game.

You can also let DICE know via social media if you are still having problems with the game.

If you own the PS4 version of the game, this is update 1.04. Officially though this is update version number 0.2.2.

You can check out the full patch notes for today's update posted down below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons except Shotguns. This should result in better accuracy during gameplay

Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range

Resolved an issue where players who were killed close to obstacles such as walls or water were unable to be revived

Resolved instances where players were stuck in a downed state and unable to respawn. We’ve also introduced a hidden timer that will activate after 30 seconds of being in a downed state that will force a redeploy should it be required

MD540 Nightbird Mounted 20mm Cannons - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage

Reduced Blast Radius size from 3 to 2

Reduced Inner Blast Radius damage from 1.5 to 0.75

KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon (side mount) - we are reducing overall damage and range at which bullets do full damage, while increasing the overall bullet spread

Reduced Blast Radius from 2 to 1.6

Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 14

Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts 18 to 15

Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 200 to 180

Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance from 8 to 6

Increased bullet range and spread

AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage\

Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 18

Increased the Damage Fall Off for enemies that are further away from the bullet impact center

We reduced the overall damage of the Minigun for all Land Vehicles, alongside bullet damage drop off now starting earlier

Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts from 18 to 13

Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 60 to 40

Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance to 6

Equipped armor type for the LCAA Hovercraft has been adjusted which increases it’s vulnerability against different weapon types

Battlefield Portal - UAV-1

The UAV-1 has been re-enabled within Battlefield Portal

Greatly reduced health regeneration delay and speed

Increased missile damage against vehicles and infantry

The drone is now able to roadkill enemies

Breakthrough matches will now correctly end after the last sector has been captured

Resolved an issue that caused players queued for a match in Battlefield Portal to be sent back to the menu, instead of joining the match when a slot became available

Made general improvements to stability to prevent rare occurrences of game crashing

Battlefield 2042 is out now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.

Source: EA.com

