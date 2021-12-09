PUBG Update 1.90 Patch Notes (15.1)

The new update has now been released for the console versions of PUBG earlier today. This is the same update that was released a few weeks ago for the PC version of the game.

The update should now be available for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. If you are playing the game on the PS4, the update patch is 1.90.

Officially though, this is patch number 15.1. You can read the specific bug fixes posted down below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue of the PGC 2021 Contingent Chaos – Beryl M762’s rail blocking players’ sight when in ADS.

Fixed the issue of a player unable to join the Comeback BR after getting killed while disconnected from the game.

Fixed the issue of custom game sessions getting deleted due to unknown reasons.

Fixed the issue of a dirt bike with blown-out tires moving slowly by itself on the ground.

Fixed the issue of an empty screen being shown to players when a custom game session is deleted.

Fixed the issue of characters being shown in a consistent pose after pausing during replay.

Fixed the issue of creatures not being killed when shot.

Fixed the issue of the crosshair of a weapon with a scope equipped in ADS mode shaking severely when used in the backseat of a vehicle.

Fixed the issue that caused Jerry cans not to explode when shot.

Fixed the issue that caused C4 to disappear but still explode after it was attached to a mountain bike that was placed back into the player’s inventory.

Fixed the issue that caused other player’s lean animation to appear faster than expected.

If you want to read the full patch notes, you can head on over to the official website. PUBG is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

