Bandai Namco has now released a new patch for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 today. Server maintenance has already finished so you don't have to wait any longer to download and install the new update.

Today's new update is version number 1.29. This update comes out a month after patch 1.28 was released back in early November.

The only patch notes that have been released so far come from the PS4's update history. You can read the official details posted down below.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 1.29 Patch Notes

Update to the Hero Coliseum

Various bug fixes

In the meantime, you can also catch the patch notes for version 1.28 below.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 1.28 Patch Notes​

3 New Missions

1 New Stage called the “Volcanic Wasteland”

4 New Playable Characters, including: Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (DB Super), Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) and Kale (Super Saiyan 2)

4 New Parallel Quests

10 New Skills

4 Super Souls

A plethora of new costumes and accessories

New Raid Quest

New Ultimate Skill

Dual Ultimate Attack

Photo Mode Goodie

More costumes and accessories

And more!

If anymore patch notes are announced, we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

