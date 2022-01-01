Elden Ring ESRB Details Revealed

With Elden Ring due out next month, the ESRB has now rated the game. The rating summary gives us a few more details on what you can expect to see in the full game.

Elden Ring has been rated M for mature players over the age of 17. The game contains: Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes and Violence.

You can read the full rating summary posted down below.

"This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a character trying to retrieve a magical ring and become the Elden Lord. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments, collect items, and battle various enemies (e.g., knights, fantastical creatures) in melee combat. Players use swords, spears, axes, arrows, and magic to enemies; combat is highlighted by cries of pain, splatters of blood, and impact sounds. The game includes depictions of gore: collectible items that include severed fingers and tongues; a boss character cutting off its arm; severed arms hanging from a ceiling. During the course of the game, a humanoid monster is depicted partially nude, with scales/scars covering its breast and pelvic regions. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue."

Elden Ring is released on February 25th, 2022. The game is going to be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.







Source: ESRB

