People that have been playing Battlefield 2042 a few days early have not had a great time playing the game.

Aside from many crashes, the game also has a plethora of bugs too. Well developer DICE has now released an early patch to address the issues before its launch later this week.

While this is not a day one patch for Battlefield 2042, it's a mandatory download for early access players.

It should address some of the nagging issues that have been plaguing the game as of late. Downtime for the update to be installed has already passed.

If you own the PS4 version of the game, this is patch number 1.03. Officially though, this is patch number 0.2.1. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.

A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.

Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.

Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.

Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.

Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.

PC Only - Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.

Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.

Battlefield 2042 is out on November 19th, 2021. It will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.

Source: EA.com

