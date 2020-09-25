New Hot Toys Figure Revealed From Marvel's Spider-Man Video Game

To celebrate the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man coming out later this year, Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure based on the popular game. This version allows you to buy the 'Anti-Ock Suit'.

The Anti-Ock Suit appeared at the end of the game where Spider-Man needed to take down Dr Octopus once and for all. The black color made the suit stand out compared to his original outfit.

Hot Toys announced the figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted below.

Holds a special place in fans’ hearts, the Anti-Ock Suit is an original creation from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game, which allows fans to access the special resupply power upon the final battle. The Anti-Ock suit is an upgraded version of the Advanced Suit, made from the same material used on Octavius’ mechanical tentacles, giving Peter Parker amazing abilities to figure on par with the ultimate villain. Continue to expand on Marvel’s Spider-Man collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to present a Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Spider-Man collectible figure dressed in his Anti-Ock Suit to directly counter Doc Ock’s highly weaponized arms. The figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions; a specialized body allows great realistic poseability; all-new metallic black Spidey suit with a yellow spider emblem on chest; merging luminous reflective effect on the suit and eyes highlighting patterns and details; matching interchangeable hands for iconic postures; a variety of web accessories; and a themed dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. This Deluxe Version will exclusively include diorama accessories of Doctor Octavius’s mechanical tentacles with battle damaged effects to enhance your display setting. Team up with our web-slinging Spider-Man in 1/6th collectible figure to face off against Doc Ock!

The toy should be available to pre-order shortly at participating retailers. Will you be adding this suit to your collection?

