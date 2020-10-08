A New Godzilla Anime Series Is Debuting On Netflix

Netflix is proud to announce a new Godzilla anime series will be heading to the streaming service next year. The show in question is called Godzilla Singular Point.

The series will have a global release date sometime in 2021. The show features a new cast as well as an original story not seen before.

You can read more about the series from the press release details that have been posted down below.

Netflix announces an all new original anime series Godzilla Singular Point featuring a brand new cast and original story set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2021.

Following the success of Godzilla anime films, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater comes an all new original anime series from director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi).

Anime studio bones (My Hero Academia) in partnership with studio Orange, (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous) will produce the series combining hand-drawn and CG animation styles.

In addition to director Takahashi, the creative team includes Kan Sawada, composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal, Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series, Kazue Kato creator of Blue Exorcist and the hit comic currently serialized in Jump Square will serve as the character designer, and animator Eiji Yamamori from Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises will do the Kaiju design.

If you love the many Godzilla anime films in the past, you'll probably fall in love with this new series too!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hugo Weaving Not Interested In Playing Elrond In The Lord of the Rings TV Show (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Special NES With TV Set (more); Amazon Set To Develop A Fallout TV Series (more); Anthony Mackie Talks About The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV Show (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Last of Us Is Getting Turned Into An HBO TV Series (more); Several Superhero TV Shows Have Been Renewed By The CW (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more).

A few more: CM Punk Returns To WWE Via The WWE Backstage TV Show (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).