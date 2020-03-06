The Last of Us Is Getting Turned Into An HBO TV Series

The Last of Us us arguably one of the best PS3 games ever made and a lot of people had been wishing to see a live action movie adaptation.

Well now it looks like the movie plans have been scrapped in favor of a TV series produced by HBO.

As reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is teaming up with HBO again in order to make a live action HBO TV series based on The Last of Us.

The series is expected to cover the events that happened in the first game.

The cool thing is that Craig Mazin is not alone in making the series.

He is teaming up with Naughty Dog's Neill Druckmann to write and produce the series. Druckmann is known by many in the gaming community as The Last of Us' creative director and writer.

If the series does well, there are plans to continue it to feature content from the upcoming The Last of Us Part II which is out later this year.

The game is a PS4 exclusive and is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020!

If you have yet to play the game, you can read a small synopsis to see what it is about posted down below.

"Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

