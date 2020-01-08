Several Superhero TV Shows Have Been Renewed By The CW

Fans of superheroes will be happy to know that the CW has renewed most of its most popular comic book shows for one more season.

This means you can at least enjoy one more season before they're up for renewal the same time next year.

The Flash has been renewed for Season 7, Supergirl for Season 6, Legends of Tomorrow is also renewed for Season 6, Batwoman will have a Season 2 and Black Lightning will be back for Season 4.

The only show not coming back next year is Arrow.

Arrow is finishing the entire series in Season 8 with the finale airing on January 28th, 2020. Season 8 is only 10 episodes long, but it should be a satisfying finale for fans of the show.

In terms of non superhero TV shows, the CW has also renewed the following shows:

Riverdale

All American

Charmed

Legacies

In the Dark

Roswell, New Mexico

Nancy Drew

Dynasty

All of the CW comic book shows will be back shortly after the Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes air next week.

There are only two more episodes of the crossover left so the heroes should finally save the universe very soon.

You should also look out for the future because the CW version of Superman should be having his own TV show very soon. We should know more details of that TV show later this year.

