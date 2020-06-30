Anthony Mackie Talks About The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV Show

We've seen The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise debut already, but now we are all waiting for the first Marvel TV shows to drop.

Star Anthony Mackie has now mentioned what fans can expect to see when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ in the near future.

In a new interview with Variety, Anthony Mackie describes the TV show as an extra long Marvel movie. You can read his comments on the matter posted down below.

"We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Reportedly, the budget for the TV series itself is something around the region of $150 million. This is around the same price for a big budget Hollywood movie in same cases!

A high budget means the TV show should have a lot of action and great CGI. A huge budget is one of the reasons why The Mandalorian was so entertaining when it debuted on Disney+ late last year.

Currently there's no release date for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier at the moment. All we know right now is that it will be screened exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service in the near future.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Figure With Short Hair (more); Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more); Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Sony To Release New Marvel Film In 2021 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Disney+ To Include Many Classic Marvel Cartoons (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more); Captain Marvel Blu-ray And Digital HD Release Date Announced (more).

A few more: Marvel Studios Releases First Clip For Avengers: Endgame (more); Captain Marvel Flies To The Top Of The Box Office (more).