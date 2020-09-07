Hugo Weaving Not Interested In Playing Elrond In The Lord of the Rings TV Show

As some of you may know already, Amazon is set to release a new TV show based on The Lord of the Rings universe. One person that isn't expected to appear on the show though is Hugo Weaving.

Hugo Weaving famously played the elf named Elrond in the original The Lord of the Rings movie directed by Peter Jackson.

It's a role he loved so much, he reprised it again years later in some of The Hobbit movies too.

Well it looks like he's not reprising the role ever again thanks to an interview he did a few days ago with Variety. You can read his statement posted down below.

"No way. Absolutely no. Matrix might have happened. But Lord of the Rings, no, I would never — I’m not interested in that at all. Look, I loved being in New Zealand with all those great people, and it was like going back to a family but actually, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough of it"

There's currently no release date for Amazon's LOTR TV show just yet. All we know is that it's a prequel and that is has been in development for several years now.

In slightly related news, Hugo Weaving is also not playing Agent Smith in The Matrix 4. This is slightly bad news for fans that liked his character appearing in the first three movies.

