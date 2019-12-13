IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies

IMDB has now sent out a press release telling readers the most popular 2019 movies and TV shows. The press release also listed the most anticipated movies that will be out in 2020.

The data collected is based on page views that were from the official IMDB website. It's got nothing to do with user or critic ratings or how much Box Office a movie has made in a certain year.

Bear in mind the press release was issued out prior to the releases of Jumanji: The Next Level, Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Due to this, these three movies did not make it to the top 10.

Without further ado, here's the lists of top TV shows and movies of 2019. The bottom list is for most anticipated 2020 movies!

IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2019

Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel It Chapter Two The Lion King Spider-Man: Far from Home Alita: Battle Angel Aladdin Us

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2019

Game of Thrones Chernobyl Stranger Things The Umbrella Academy The Boys Black Mirror The Walking Dead Peaky Blinders Sex Education You

IMDb Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Sonic the Hedgehog Top Gun: Maverick No Time to Die Black Widow Mulan Wonder Woman 1984 Dune The King's Man Fast & Furious 9

