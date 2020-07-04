Amazon Set To Develop A Fallout TV Series

Prior to the release of Fallout 76, the Fallout series was one of the most beloved RPG series in video games.

Due to the success and popularity of the older games, Amazon Studios has teamed up with Bethesda to make a Fallout TV series.

Bethesda revealed the exciting Fallout TV show news over on its official website. The TV show will be produced by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy from Kilter Films.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films. “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.” “Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

The series is in pre-production, although there is no indication when the TV series will be airing. Amazon Studios is already working on a The Lord of the Rings TV series that has yet to air.

