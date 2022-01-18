Netflix Releases First Trailer For Cuphead Cartoon

Even though Cuphead is a really hard video game, it gained many fans when it was first released in 2017 to Xbox One consoles and PC. Now the popular game has become a cartoon.

The Cuphead cartoon will have the characters and art style that fans loved about the game. Not to mention the main characters will actually talk unlike they did in the video game.

Many of the villains from the game also appear such as King Dice, the Devil and many more. The pair of heroes will also be joined by Chalice who came into the game as DLC.

You can read a small synopsis for the TV show posted down below.

"Based on the award-winning video game, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! comes to Netflix this February."

The new cartoon airs on Netflix on February 18th, 2022. The game is available now for PC, Xbox One, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The full 2 minute trailer has been posted down below.

