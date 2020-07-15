Lego And Nintendo Reveal Special NES With TV Set

Lego is continuing its partnership with Nintendo revealing another brand new set. This new Lego set comes with a built brick NES along with an old school television too!

Much like the Mario line, this new NES set from Lego will be released worldwide on August 1st, 2020. The set comes with an insane 2626 pieces and retails in the US for $229.99.

If you have the Mario starter kit, you can place him on top of the TV and the music from the old game plays while you rotate the screen. You can read more about the set down below.

Trigger nostalgic memories as you build this wonderfully detailed LEGO® brick Nintendo Entertainment System™ (71374) and interactive, 1980s-style television displaying the classic Super Mario Bros.™ game. • The TV has a handle-operated scrolling screen and if you scan the action brick by placing LEGO® Mario™ (figure not included) in the slot on top, he will react to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups. • Authentic details of the NES console are recreated in LEGO® style, including a controller and an opening slot for the buildable Game Pak with a realistic locking function to delight Super Mario Bros.™ fans. • Whether you were an NES gamer back in the day, a fan of retro stuff, or are just looking for an immersive, fun, creative DIY project to leave you feeling revitalized, this 2,646-piece model building kit is ideal for you.

The buildable TV measures over 8” (22.5cm) high, 9” (23.5cm) wide and 6” (16cm) deep, and alongside the NES model makes a cool display item for your home or office. It also makes the best LEGO® gift for gamer friends.

No batteries required – combine this playset with the LEGO® Mario™ figure in the LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360) to activate the TV’s interactive features.

Easy-to-follow instructions help you to build with confidence, even if you are a LEGO® newcomer. Also included is an illustrated booklet about the creation of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ and classic NES games.

This highly collectible building set for adults is part of a range of inspirational LEGO® model kits designed for you, the discerning hobbyist, as you look for your next immersive DIY project.

LEGO® building bricks meet the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are dropped, crushed, twisted, heated and rigorously analyzed to ensure that this unique LEGO building set satisfies the highest safety and quality standards.

It will be cool if other Nintendo Lego sets are revealed in the future. We still need sets based on The Legend of Zelda.

