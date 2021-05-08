New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022

May 9th is officially known as Goku Day and we might be getting a huge announcement on that day. This is because Toei Animation is ready to reveal a new Dragon Ball Super movie.

The Toei Animation Europe briefly had an article that read "Toei Animation Marks Goku Day with Surprise Announcement of New Dragon Ball Super Movie in 2022".

It seems like the link to the article has been taken down, although this is strong evidence that a new movie might be on the way very soon.

The last Dragon Ball Super movie came out in 2018 and it was about Broly.

Not to mention the Dragon Ball franchise remains to be one of the most popular anime shows around the world. The Dragon Ball Super anime that ran from 2015 to 2018 proved to be a huge success.

We'll just have to wait and see if this announcement is true later this week on May 5th, 2021.

It seems likely the news is real as Toei Animation will be tone deaf if it didn't do anything more regarding the Dragon Ball franchise.

We'll be sure to let you know if a new movie is announced once more information is revealed!

