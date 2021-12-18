Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Release Date And New Trailer Revealed

Toei Animation has now released some new info and content about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero today. This includes a release date for the film as well as a new trailer.

If you live in Japan, the release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is April 22nd, 2022. There's no mention about the worldwide release date for the movie, but hopefully it won't be released not too far away.

The new trailer also shows some footage that we have not seen before. This includes Gohan who is wearing his old Piccolo clothes. It looks like he's Super Saiyan 2, although this is just an observation on my part.

It also also mentioned that the new characters of Gamma 1 and 2 are referred to as the strongest Androids ever. This will probably mean they are more powerful than any other Androids made in the past by the Red Ribbon Army.

Surprisingly, it does not look like Vegeta is featured in the new trailer prominently. It appears Gohan and Piccolo will be getting more screentime in this movie.

You can view the new trailer for the movie posted down below.

