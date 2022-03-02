Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets A New Plot Summary And Trailer

Toei Animation has now posted a new and updated plot summary for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It gives us more details of Piccolo's involvement in the movie, as well as some small info on the bad guys.

The updated plot summary came from the official Dragon Ball Super website for the movie. Thanks to Todd Blankenship on Twitter for the translation you see down below.

In the past, Goku destroyed the evil "Red Ribbon Amry" organization. But their will lived on!! Now that they've revived, the RR creates the new androids "Gamma 1" and "Gamma 2", and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity and sneaks into the Red Ribbon Army base, but there he discovers an unimaginable "ultimate evil weapon"...!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to the base. There, he joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!! Where shall this death-match lead? And what fate lies in store for the Earth!"

The website also confirms that Piccolo will have a new form. Since the Saiyans have new forms all of the time, it's about time Piccolo gets something new for himself.

You can see a new trailer for the movie posted down below. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in Japan on April 22nd, 2022.

