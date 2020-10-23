New Diamond Select Star Wars Toys Available From Disney Store

The Disney Store now has some new Diamond Select Star Wars toys for sale. You can get new toys for the likes of Darth Maul and Boba Fett.

Unlike Hasbro's Black Series line, the Diamond Select toys are from a 7 inch scale. The toys will retail for $24.99 in the US and you can read about the official details written down below.

Boba Fett

Special Collector's Edition Boba Fett Action Figure

Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation

Accessories include a blaster, blast effect, flamethrower effect, twin jet thruster effects and alternate hand

Detailed paint and sculpting

Comes in display-ready packaging

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Created by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com

Darth Maul

Special Collector's Edition Darth Maul Action Figure

Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation

Accessories include a twin-bladed lightsaber with removable blades and a removable connector peg for double lightsaber action, alternate hands, and deflecting laser effect

Detailed paint and sculpting

Comes in display-ready packaging

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Created by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com

As of right now, it seems like Darth Maul and Boba Fett are the only figures that have been announced for the first wave so far. If they are successful, we could see more figures released in the near future.

As announced, these figures are only exclusive to the Disney Store.

