Six New Star Wars The Black Series Figures Revealed

Hasbro is still going at it as the toy company has now revealed six new figures as part of the Star Wars The Black Series range.

The six figures are based on A New Hope as well as the animated TV shows.

The first three figures announced are re-releases and will be packaged in the retro 'Power of the Force' cardbacks.

The three characters you can get are Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and even Greedo. All figures have been updated to feature realistic facial molds.

These figures will be released sometime in Fall 2021 and will be priced at $26.49 each. Pre-orders are available from Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. You can read more details down below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH GREEDO Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021) Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy featuring STAR WARS The Power of the Force-themed packaging. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH GREEDO Figure with detachable blaster accessory. STAR WARS fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH HAN SOLO Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021) Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy featuring STAR WARS The Power of the Force-themed packaging. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH HAN SOLO Figure with blaster accessories. STAR WARS fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021) Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy featuring STAR WARS The Power of the Force-themed packaging. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure with Lightsaber and binoculars accessories. STAR WARS fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.

The other three figures are from the animated series. The first is a Clone Trooper 212th Battalion Figure from The Clone Wars.

The other two toys are Captain Rex and Crosshair (Imperial) from The Bad Batch. These figures are also available in Fall 2021.

The Clone Trooper is exclusive to Walgreens while The Bad Batch figures are available from Walmart exclusively. You can check out more details posted down below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (212TH BATTALION) Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (212TH BATTALION) Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walgreens. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE CAPTAIN REX Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE CAPTAIN REX Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR (IMPERIAL) Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR (IMPERIAL) Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

