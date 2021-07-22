New TVC and Black Series The Clone Wars Figures Announced By Hasbro

Hasbro has released many toys based on the 2008 The Clone Wars cartoon over the years. Well now Hasbro is re-releasing some newer figures based on the 2003 2D version of the series.

Genndy Tartakovsky was the man responsible for the 2D series of The Clone Wars and each episode only lasted for around five minutes long. It was enjoyable for its time and you can catch every episode streaming over on Disney+.

Anyway, the characters that you can get from The Vintage Collection include Aayla Secura, Luminara Unduli, Barriss Offee, ARC Trooper Captain, ARC Trooper, and a normal Battle Droid.

They will have the classic TVC packaging along with a cool 2D artwork cardback.

If you want toys based on the 6 inch Black Series range, the characters that you can get here are the ARC Trooper, Mace Windu, and General Grievous.

The Black Series figures will also have retro style packaging when they get deployed.

While no prices have been announced for the toys yet, all of the figures mentioned above will be released in Spring 2022. It's also worth mentioning all of the toys are exclusive to Walmart only in the United States.

More Star Wars merchandise will be revealed later this week during Walmart Collector Con. You can visit StarWars.com for more info on today's reveals.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 1:6 Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) Hot Toys Announced (more); Six New Star Wars The Black Series Figures Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch The Vintage Collection Pack Revealed (more); Hunter From Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Star Wars: The Black Series Toys Revealed (more); Two New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sets Revealed (more); Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more).

A few more: Disney Reveals Real Retractable Star Wars Lightsaber (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).