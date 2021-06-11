Liam Neeson Might Not Be In Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

With Disney+ now in full swing, Disney is making a lot of Star Wars TV shows following the success of The Mandalorian. One of the newest series in the pipeline is Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally being filmed and it will star Ewan McGregor as the main character. Another star returning to the series is Hayden Christensen reprising the role of Darth Vader.

Sadly though, it looks like Liam Neeson who played Qui-Gon Jinn is will not be on the new show. He previously lent his voice to other Star Wars projects like The Clone Wars, Rebels and even The Rise of Skywalker.

Liam Neeson denied his involvement in the series during an interview with Kimmel. You can read his comments posted down below.

"I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached."

It will be a little bit sad if Liam Neeson is telling the truth.

It would have been nice to see Qui-Gon Jinn again appear as a Force Ghost. After all, he is the Jedi Master that trained Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first place.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently filming and it's rumored to drop sometime in the year of 2022. 2021 will see the release of The Book of Boba Fett TV series instead.

