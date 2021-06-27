Disney Renames The Slave 1 As Boba Fett's Starship In New Lego Set

It looks like Disney is phasing out the word 'slave' from the Star Wars vocabulary. This is because the Slave 1 ship that Boba Fett uses has a new name in an upcoming Lego set.

Lego is releasing a cheaper $50 Slave 1 set due out worldwide on August 1st, 2021. The reason the set is so cheap is because it's smaller than previous models and only comes with 593 pieces.

The biggest change that might annoy some hardcore Star Wars fans is the name of the set. As a request from Disney, Lego has had to rename the Slave 1 as 'Boba Fett's Starship'.

This is probably due to the fact that the term 'slave' might seem offensive to some people in this day and age. You can read the features of the set posted down below from Lego.com.

Includes 2 LEGO® minifigures: Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle and a beskar spear, plus a Carbonite brick to add to the creative play possibilities.

The starship has a handle for easy flying, an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters, 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting) and a compartment for a Carbonite brick.

Also includes a transporter vehicle to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios; this also makes a great display stand for builders to show off their creation in an upright flight position.

This buildable toy playset offers a fun, creative solo or group activity and makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for trend-setting kids aged 9 and up.

The starship measures over 3.5 in. (8 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 8 in. (20 cm) wide and makes an impressive centerpiece that will wow your young builder’s friends.

Looking for an awesome buildable toy for a child who is new to LEGO® sets? This 593-piece Star Wars™ set comes with step-by-step instructions so they can build with Jedi-level confidence.

There are LEGO® Star Wars™ sets to thrill fans of all ages, whether they want to recreate famous scenes, role-play their own stories or just display the brick-built replicamodels.

LEGO® components meet stringent industry standards to ensure that they are compatible for a simple, secure connection every time.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are tested to the max to make sure that they satisfy demanding global safety standards.

It will be interesting to see if this new name will stick. I'd prefer it had a different name rather than something generic like 'Boba Fett's Starship'.

