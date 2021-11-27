Hot Toys Reveals New Venom Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

A few years ago Hot Toys already released a figure for the first Venom 2018 movie. Well now another Venom figure can be yours to own based on this year's Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie.

Venom has a slightly different look in the sequel and the new Hot Toys figurine reflects some of the subtle changes to the symbiote suit.

Not to mention it still has the Tom Hardy likeness who plays the character of Eddie Brock.

Several other accessories are also a part of this new figure. You can read the features of the toy from the Facebook blurb posted down below.

Over a year after the events of Venom, investigative Journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of an unearthly symbiote, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Eddie attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Following the debut of 1/6th scale Carnage collectible figure from Venom: Let There Be Carnage collection, Hot Toys is delighted to present the 1/6th scale Venom collectible figure. The greatly detailed collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on Venom from Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie, features a Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt, a grinning head sculpt, a head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues; a specialized body measuring approximately 38cm tall showcasing a high level of detailed sculpting specially on the skin texture; beautifully painted in black polarized paint that gives natural shiny glow from different viewing angles; interchangeable symbiote weapons and accessories including sickle, a number of symbiote accessories with tentacles attachable to figure’s back; a rod; specially crafted hands for poses; and a figure stand. Bond with the alien symbiote figure to receive amazing powers and an unstable psyche!

The toy should be available soon to pre-order on Sideshow.com. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out now on digital home video with a physical Blu-ray release coming next month.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals President Loki Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Black and Gold Suit From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Toy From Avengers: Endgame (more); Hot Toys Reveals Integrated Suit Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New 1/4th Scale Batman Figure From The Dark Knight Trilogy (more); Hot Toys Reveals First Look At The Flash TV Series Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Cyborg Spider-Man Figure (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals New Figures For The Clone Wars (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more).