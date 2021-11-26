Hot Toys Reveals President Loki Figure

Loki aired on Disney+ a few months ago and we saw many different variants of the character. To reflect the popularity of the show, Hot Toys has now made a figure for the President Loki version.

In a different universe, Loki was elected President which is the version that appeared on the show in one episode. His appearance may have been very short, but it was very memorable.

The cool part about the toy is that is also includes Alligator Loki as an accessory too. Not to mention it includes the accurate likeness of Tom Hiddleston.

You can read the full accessories of the toy posted down below as seen in the press release.

An authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ Loki

A newly developed hand-painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression and skin texture

Sculpted hair sculpture with horned helmet

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands for a variety of pose and display options

One weathered suit jacket with election pin

One vest

One shirt

One tie with tie clip

One pair of weathered pants

One pair of socks

One pair of shoes

Two daggers

One walking cane

One 1/6 scale Alligator Loki (articulated head)

One specially designed lenticular effect character backdrop

A themed figure display stand with character name plate

You can pre-order the toy now from Sideshow.

