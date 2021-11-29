New Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figurine Announced

Hot Toys has once again revealed a new Spider-Man figure based on the many suits that Peter Parker will wear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

This time fans can get their hands on a battle damaged version of the character.

This battle damaged version is based on the upgraded suit that you may have seen from Spider-Man: Far From Home. It also includes the special box that he had in the most recent trailer with Doctor Strange.

Not to mention the toy comes with an extra head sculpt that shows an unmasked Peter Parker. Once again the Tom Holland likeness is used for the face.

You can read more about the accessories for the new toy posted down below as seen in the official press release.

Individually hand-painted likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Specially applied weathering effects on the head sculpts and the outfit

One Peter Parker half-masked head sculpt

One interchangeable masked head sculpt

4 pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces to create numerous expression combinations

1/6 scale body with 30 points of articulation

Eleven interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One red and black suit with battle damage and weathering effects

One "The Box"

One smartphone

6 strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths (attachable to the web-shooters)

One open spider web effect accessory

Specially designed roof-themed diorama figure display base with weathering effects

This new Hot Toys figurine is available to pre-order now from Sideshow.

