New Back to the Future Lego Set Announced

Lego has now announced a new set based on the very popular Back to the Future films. This time you can get your hands on a newly made Delorean.

The actual set name is called the "Back to the Future Time Machine" and the model looks very smooth. There are no visible studs on the outside which is amazing for a Lego set.

The set will be available April 1st, 2022 and will retail in the United States for $169.99. It comes with 1872 pieces and minifigures of Doc and Marty are also included in the set.

You can read the full features from Lego.com posted down below.

Build an icon – Spend quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO® Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) with 3 different model versions of the car to choose from

Build 1 of 3 options – Version 1 includes a lightning rod and plutonium chamber, version 2 features Mr. Fusion and hover conversion, and version 3 has whitewall tires and a circuit board

Opening gull doors – Just like in the movies, this model version of the Back to the Future car includes the famous opening gull doors

Flight mode – The car’s tires fold down for flight mode. Other details include the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood

Includes 2 minifigures, plus accessories – Spot details from the movies, like Marty’s hoverboard and the OUTATIME license plate. Comes with Doc and Marty McFly minifigures to add to your display

A project worth making time for – This Back to the Future car building set is designed especially for adults looking for their next immersive project

Dimensions – The model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide

A project for adults – This LEGO® set is part of a range of building sets designed for adult building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture

Quality materials – LEGO® building bricks are manufactured from high-quality materials. They’re consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time: it’s been that way since 1958

Safety ensured – With LEGO® pieces, safety and quality come first. That’s why they’re rigorously tested, so you can be sure that this model is robust

