Lego Reveals First Set From Thor: Love and Thunder

Our first look at Thor: Love and Thunder has now been revealed via a new Lego set. The set in question is called The Goat Boat and it features some key characters.

The Goat Boat is set for release on April 26th, 2022 and will retail in the United States for $49.99. It features 564 pieces and comes with Mighty Thor, Thor, King Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr.

You can read the full features of the toy below courtesy of Lego.com.

Thor’s Viking longboat – LEGO® Marvel The Goat Boat (76208) inspires action and adventure from the Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder movie

Iconic Super Heroes – There are 5 minifigures from the movie onboard Thor’s mighty ship: Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr. Lots of authentic accessories further inspire imaginative play

Gift for kids – Give Marvel fans aged 8 and up thrilling adventures aboard a Viking longboat for a birthday or holiday treat

Many ways to play – The complete model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 17 in. (43 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and combines with other LEGO® Marvel building toys for even more fun

Interactive digital building – Using the LEGO® Building Instructions app, builders can zoom, rotate and visualize a digital version of their model as they build

Creative play – All LEGO® Marvel building toys provide young Super Heroes with premium-quality playsets designed to deliver endless imaginative play possibilities

Quality guaranteed – LEGO® components fulfill stringent industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time

Safety assured – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they satisfy rigorous global safety standards

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in cinemas on July 8th, 2022.

