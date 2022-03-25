Lego Star Wars Trash Compactor Set Revealed

Lego has now revealed a new set based on Star Wars: A New Hope. This is a new diorama set that is based on the Trash Compactor scene!

The set comes with 6 minifigures including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO. It will be available April 26th, 2022 for a price of $89.99 in the United States.

It comes with 802 pieces and the diorama actually moves. There is even a quote at the bottom plaque that fans will recognize. You can read the full features listed below via Lego.com.

Awaken your creative Force – Build the drama of a classic Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama (75339) build-and-display model

6 beloved characters bring the scene to life – 5 LEGO® minifigures: Luke Skywalker and Han Solo dressed as Stormtroopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure

Authentic details – Includes moving walls, a dianoga’s head, compactor control panel, plus a plaque with Han Solo’s “One thing's for sure. We’re all gonna be a lot thinner.” line

Expand your collection – This set is part of a collectible series of buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ diorama models, each depicting an iconic Star Wars moment, to spark nostalgia for any fan

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 802-piece set as a holiday gift or birthday present to a friend who has a passion for Star Wars™ or is an experienced LEGO® builder

Built for display – This buildable Star Wars™ memorabilia measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep

Illustrated instructions – Step-by-step instructions are included to guide you through this complex build

From a galaxy far, far away to your home – LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for adults are designed for creative people like you who enjoy fun, hands-on projects to unwind

Quality assurance – Since 1958, LEGO® components have met rigorous industry standards to ensure that they connect simply and securely

Safety first – LEGO® bricks and pieces are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure that they satisfy strict global safety standards

Other diorama sets include Yoda's Hut from The Empire Strikes Back as well as the Death Star Trench Run from A New Hope. Each set is sold separately.

