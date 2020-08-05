Mulan To Be Screened On Disney+

Due to the unpredictability of Covid-19 around the world, movie studios are having trouble knowing when's the best time to release their films in cinemas. Well Disney is doing something very different compared to Warner Bros.

As you might know already, Warner Bros is releasing Christopher Nolan's Tenet in over 70 countries around the world later this month. It will be reaching limited cities in the USA in early September.

Well Disney is not following Warner Bros' route and has decided to release the movie of Mulan on Disney+ first. The movie is also to be released theatrically, but this will come at a later date.

That being said, Disney+ subscribers will still have to pay an additional fee in order to view Mulan. Mulan will be available on September 4th, 2020 for a viewing fee of $29.99.

You can view the movie as many times as you wish, but the film will be gone if you don't stay as a Disney+ subscriber.

This is similar to how "free" games work when they're released on PlayStation Plus. You have to stay as a subscriber to keep access to the games.

It remains to be seen what Disney will do for other movies that it has yet to release.

New Mutants is still scheduled for a theatrical release. Black Widow on the other hand is still on track to be released in cinemas this November.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: A Netflix Beyond Good & Evil Movie Is In The Works (more); Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Now Has An Official Release Date (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more); Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Be Happening (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more); Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more).

A few more: Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more); Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19 (more).