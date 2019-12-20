Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out two years ago and a number of fans hated the movie.

While some fans disliked it, it appeared as if the majority of critics liked it because the movie still has a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the way things are going now, surprisingly it looks like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has the opposite effect.

Now critics are mixed on the ninth entry of the saga, but the fans seem to like the new movie more.

As for myself, I've enjoyed the majority of Star Wars movies ever made. Yes, I even like The Last Jedi and two of the prequels. The only movie I didn't really like is Attack of the Clones.

Thankfully, I have now seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it's a decent movie.

Without giving away too many spoilers, I will say the movie is a fitting end to the saga and there are a ton of references and easter eggs that hardcore fans will love.

Many people didn't like the story and direction of The Last Jedi, but The Rise of Skywalker somewhat fixes all of those flaws.

We get to know more about Rey's real parentage and it's revealed Luke Skywalker was working towards a way to find where The Emperor was hiding out but his lead went cold.

The story in a nutshell is pretty basic because Emperor Palpatine is hiding himself and his huge fleet on an outward planet.

Rey and The Resistance need to find a way to reach him and end the war once and for all.

As for Kylo Ren, he's stuck in the middle between the two.

He either has to kill Rey, or team up with her to kill Palpatine. He's again conflicted and he has to make his own choice by the end of the film.

I didn't feel like this movie felt rushed as the story in my opinion is very straightforward.

There wasn't much JJ Abrams and Chris Terio were able to do since Rian Johnson killed off Snoke in the last film. They had to bring back Palpatine in order to make this grand finale feel big and special.

As for the action, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has many lightsaber battles and an epic battle at the end.

My brother hated the lack of action in The Last Jedi, but he pretty much enjoyed everything that Rise of Skywalker had to offer instead.

All of the main characters also have a lot of screentime and there isn't any unlikable people like Admiral Holdo or DJ from the last movie.

People will also be happy to know there's no wasted scenes in the new movie too unlike the whole Canto Bight stuff from The Last Jedi.

The only bad thing I can say about the film is Palpatine's plan.

His plan seems wasted since he just hid on a planet for 30 years waiting for the right apprentice to join him.

In this case, he wants either Rey or Kylo to join him to rule the galaxy once and for all.

I just felt the plan doesn't make sense because he hid out for far too long. In my opinion, he should have made his appearance far sooner than he did.

Anyway, I thought Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was much more enjoyable and is more satisfying than The Last Jedi.

The action is fun and there weren't any boring scenes in the film either. Sure the story is simple and flawed, but this wasn't enough to deter my enjoyment of the movie.

Verdict: 5/5 stars

