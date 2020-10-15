Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Debuts

Sony Pictures has now released the first ever trailer for its Monster Hunter movie. This is a movie that is loosely based on the popular Capcom video games on consoles and PC platforms.

Milla Jovovich is the main character in the movie and it's directed by Paul WS Anderson who helmed lots of the older Resident Evil movies. The monsters in the movie are all in CGI, and they are huge and deadly.

For more info about the film, you can check out the official synopsis posted down below.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter will be released in cinemas this December. It's one of the few blockbusters that is not afraid of Covid-19 at the moment.

