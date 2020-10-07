Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date Delayed Until 2022

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this has caused many film studios to delay the release date for movies. The latest movie to get delayed is none other than Jurassic World: Dominion from Universal.

Originally set for release on June 10th 2021, Universal Pictures has now delayed the movie until June 11th, 2022. Jurassic World: Dominion's director, Colin Trevorrow, posted the following on Twitter.

"For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

It's a shame this has happened, but Covid-19 isn't going away anytime soon. Most movies originally coming out in 2020 are now releasing in 2021. It has been a domino effect as 2021 movies are now getting pushed back to 2022 instead.

If you want to know more about Jurassic World: Dominion, you can read the synopsis posted down below.

"Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet."

