A New Lion King Movie Is In The Works From Disney

The 2019 version of The Lion King made a lot of money for Disney. Well it looks like the film studio wants to continue the franchise, but this time it will be a prequel.

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will be making a prequel to The Lion King from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The Oscar winning director will team up with Jeff Nathanson who is the writer for the new movie.

You can read Jenkins' statement written down below. It sounds like he's fully on board with the project.

"Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

The only details we know about the story is that it will explore the origins of Mufasar. Presumably, it might also feature Scar who is the evil brother who killed him in the original movie.

The 2019 The Lion King movie was directed by Jon Favreau.

Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it still made a very impressive $1.65 billion worldwide last year. The 'live action' version of the film is now the 7th highest grossing movie of all time no adjusted for inflation.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (more); Hot Toys Figure Revealed For Alita: Battle Angel Movie (more); Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Ben Affleck Will Be Back As Batman In The Flash Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Olivia Wilde Expected To Direct A Big Spider-Woman Movie (more); Knight Rider Movie Is Currently In The Works (more); A Netflix Beyond Good & Evil Movie Is In The Works (more).

A few more: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Now Has An Official Release Date (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more).