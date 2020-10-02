Jamie Foxx's Electro To Be In Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3

The third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie from the MCU is currently in production. Usually a new villain accompanies a new film, but this time it looks like a villain is being brought back.

As reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is in final talks to play Electro in the third Spider-Man movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Jamie Foxx first played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie from 2014. That film wasn't connected to the MCU and Andrew Garfield was still playing Spider-Man at the time.

The Amazing Spider-Man series was canceled thanks to bad reviews and an average Box Office intake. Sony Pictures teamed up with Marvel Studios to bring Spider-Man to the MCU, and this has been very successful thus far.

If this is the same Electro character, this could mean Marvel will be introducing the multiverse. This multiverse concept could also be a gateway for Spider-Man to finally meet the Tom Hardy Venom and Woody Harrelson Carnage.

As of right now, Marvel and Sony are being tightlipped about everything. It will be interesting and cool if this ends up being true. It will create interesting stories if other movie characters are allowed to appear in the MCU.

The third MCU Spider-Man movie will be released in North America on December 17th, 2021.

